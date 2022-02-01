Anupam Rasayan to acquire 24.96 pc stake in TIL from Birla Group Holdings, others for Rs 148 cr

Custom synthesis and speciality chemical player Anupam Rasayan India Ltd (ARIL) on Tuesday said it will acquire a 24.96 per cent stake in Tanfac Industries Ltd (TIL) for Rs 148.14 crore from Birla Group Holdings and few other promoter groups of TIL.

Anupam Rasayan India is also launching an open offer to acquire another 26 per cent shareholding from public shareholders of TIL, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's board has approved the acquisition of 24.96 per cent of the total equity shareholding and joint control of TIL from Birla Group Holdings and few other promoter groups of TIL. It also approved the launching of an open offer under the Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to acquire a further 26 per cent shareholding from public shareholders of TIL.

The consideration for the acquisition of shares from the sellers is Rs 148.14 crore and the open offer (assuming full acceptance) is Rs 154.3 crore, which will be funded through debt.

ARIL has also executed an amendment pact to the joint venture agreement between Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) and Birla Group Holdings, pursuant to which ARIL will replace BGH as the joint venture partner of TIDCO in TIL, the filing said.

Pursuant to the acquisition, ARIL will become a promoter and have joint control in TIL along with TIDCO.

''We are pleased to announce our investment in Tanfac industries. Tanfac is strategically fit for our fluorination chemistry business.

''This will not only reduce our import dependence but will also let us launch new derivatives under this chemistry which was not possible earlier,'' ARIL Managing Director Anand Desai said.

ARIL will add niche fluoro derivatives, which will have application in crop protection, pharma intermediates and polymers such as fluoroelastomers and fluoro electrolytes and other polymers that have application in polyamide and semiconductors, he added.

''We will also expand the speciality chemical business of TIL, thereby improving existing margins of TIL. This business will be EPS-accretive from Day 1. We aim to unlock the full potential of Tanfac Industries and drive significant value creation through synergies between Anupam and Tanfac,'' he added.

This acquisition is a strategic decision to expand the product series under the fluorination chemistry, which will bring synergies by way of backward integration initially, as ARIL is one of the largest consumers of potassium fluoride in India that would be supplied by TIL, the company said.

Shares of the company on Tuesday closed at Rs 1,009.70, a jump of 5.19 per cent on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)