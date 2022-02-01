German bond yields hit new highs on concerns of ECB hawkish shift

German government bond yields hit new highs late on Tuesday as investors assessed the chances that the European Central Bank might signal a faster-than-expected path for policy tightening at its meeting on Thursday. After strong consumer price data from Germany on Monday, French figures showed inflation fell less than expected in January. A first reading of euro zone inflation for January is due on Wednesday, with analysts polled by Reuters forecasting a fall to 4.4% from December's record 5%.

U.S. Treasury yields -- with the 10-year up 2 basis points at 1.801% -- further supported a rise in euro zone borrowing costs after a mixed European session. Germany's 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark for the bloc, had risen 2.5 basis points (bps) to 0.038% at 1528 GMT on Tuesday, after hitting its highest since May 2019 at 0.041%. It rose more than 6 bps the day before.

The two-year and five-year yields rose to new highs respectively since March 2019 and December 2018 at -0.513% and -0.245%. Analysts will watch to see if ECB President Christine Lagarde stands firm in stating that inflation is temporary and ruling out a rate hike this year.

"President Lagarde will have a hard time dismissing these (inflation) worries on Thursday as energy inflation is creeping into other segments of the consumer basket," Andreas Billmeier, European economist at Franklin Templeton, said. "German inflation came in above our economists' markedly above-consensus estimate. The risks that the ECB will accelerate its exit planning on Thursday have thus increased," Commerzbank analysts said in a note to customers.

Everything considered, with "a weaker U.S. ISM in the afternoon we attempt tactical Bund longs today at positive 10y yields," they added. Money markets are currently pricing in an around 90% chance of a 25 bps hike by October and more than a 100% probability of 25 bps by December.

"Our view is still that the ECB will hold its nerve on lift-off, and global policy error fears will help keep a lid on long-end yields," Citi analysts said. "If we're wrong, +25 bps by October is probably as hawkish as the market can get as it is difficult to taper from circa 60 billion euros (of bond purchases) a month in Q1 to zero in time for a Q3 hike," they added, arguing it "may soon be time to fade the bond sell-off".

Analysts expect the ECB to reduce the pace of its bond purchases when its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) ends in March this year, while boosting its Asset Purchase Programme (APP). Italy's 10-year government bond prices slightly underperformed their peers after outperforming on Monday when parliament re-elected Sergio Mattarella head of state, while former ECB chief Mario Draghi kept his job as prime minister.

The 10-year yield was up 4.5 bps at 1.412%. The closely watched spread between German and Italian 10-year yields widened 2 bps to 137 bps. The chart below shows moves in Italy's 10-year yield and the spread between German and Italian 10-year yield after Italian presidential elections.

