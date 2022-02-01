Left Menu

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance reports standalone Q3 net at Rs 523.79 crore

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-02-2022 21:59 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 21:59 IST
Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd has recorded a standalone profit for the quarter ending December 31, 2021 at Rs 523.79 crore, the company said on Tuesday.

The city-based financial services division of diversified conglomerate Murugappa Group company had registered standalone net profits at Rs 408.86 crore during the corresponding quarter previous year.

For the nine-month period ending December 31, 2021, the standalone profit grew to Rs 1,457.13 crore from Rs 1,271.70 registered same period last fiscal.

Total income for the quarter under review on a standalone basis was at Rs 2,530.22 crore as against Rs 2,504.86 crore registered in the same period last fiscal.

Total income for the nine-month period ending December 31, 2021 surged to Rs 7,467.92 crore from Rs 7,058.29 crore registered a year ago.

The company said it has executed a ''shareholders agreement'' and a ''share purchase agreement'' on January 17 with Payswiff Technologies Pvt Ltd, its founders and other existing shareholders towards strategic investment in the equity shares of Payswiff up to a sum not exceeding Rs 450 crore in one or more tranches.

''This will result in the company holding up to 72.12 per cent of the equity capital of Payswiff on a fully diluted basis and consequently it will become a subsidiary of the company,'' it said.

