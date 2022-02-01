USTR official says China failed to meet 'Phase 1' trade deal commitments
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-02-2022 22:16 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 22:16 IST
- Country:
- United States
China fell short in meeting its commitments under a two-year "Phase 1" trade deal agreed by the Trump administration that concluded at the end of last year, Deputy U.S. Trade Representative Sarah Bianchi said on Tuesday.
"You're of course right that China fell short on its Phase 1 commitments, and we've been actively engaging in discussions -- and I have specifically with my counterpart in Beijing -- on this issue," Bianchi told a virtual forum hosted by the Washington International Trade Association.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia braces for China data, oil nears 2021 highs
China reports 223 new COVID-19 cases on Jan 16 vs 119 a day earlier
China cuts rates on policy loans, analysts point to more easing ahead
TABLE-Breakdown of China's Jan-Dec fixed-asset investment
China cuts rates on policy loans for first time since April 2020