USTR official says China failed to meet 'Phase 1' trade deal commitments

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-02-2022 22:16 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 22:16 IST
China fell short in meeting its commitments under a two-year "Phase 1" trade deal agreed by the Trump administration that concluded at the end of last year, Deputy U.S. Trade Representative Sarah Bianchi said on Tuesday.

"You're of course right that China fell short on its Phase 1 commitments, and we've been actively engaging in discussions -- and I have specifically with my counterpart in Beijing -- on this issue," Bianchi told a virtual forum hosted by the Washington International Trade Association.

