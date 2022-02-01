Israel speeds roll-out of laser-based defence systems, Bennett says
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 01-02-2022 22:53 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 22:53 IST
- Country:
- Israel
Israel is accelerating the roll-out of laser-based interceptors as part of a plan to surround itself with such technologies and eliminate the high costs currently incurred when shooting down enemy missiles, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Tuesday.
(Writing by Dan Williams)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement