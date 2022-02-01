Left Menu

Nagpur police extends ban on drones above RSS HQ, vital sites like airport till Mar 31

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 01-02-2022 23:13 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 23:12 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The ban on flying of drones above the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh headquarters and other vital installations in Nagpur city was extended till March 31 on Tuesday, an official said.

The order was issued under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) by Joint Commissioner of Police Aswati Dorje.

It said flying activities of 'Non-Conventional Aerial Objects', including drones, remote controlled or remotely piloted aircraft and aircraft systems, para-gliders, aero-models and parachute related activities will not be allowed within a 3-kilometre radius from the perimeter of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport, Headquarter Maintenance Command, Indian Air Force, Vayusena Nagar, and within a 2-kilometre radius of RSS headquarters in Mahal.

Drones can be flown with the written permission of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Branch, and those violating the diktat will be booked under section 188 of IPC, the order added.

