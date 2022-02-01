Union Budget 2022-23: BJP, JJP hail it; Cong, INLD slam it

The ruling BJP-JJP combine in Haryana on Tuesday hailed the Union Budget 2022-23 but the opposition parties slammed it saying it has disappointed all sections including farmers and no concrete steps were spelt out to provide relief from the inflation and unemployment.

Chief Minister M L Khattar hailed the budget, saying that the budget, focused on digitalisation and infrastructure development, seeks to ensure development in every sector and welfare of all sections of the society including farmers, youths and women. Terming the Budget as a ''pro-farmers'' one, he said the central government has announced a direct payment of Rs 2.37 lakh crore to 1.63 crore farmers for the purchase of wheat and paddy.

''This is a budget which fulfils the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat,'' Khattar said.

Khattar said the budget has been prepared to lay the foundation for steering economic development during the next 25 years. A strong foundation should be laid so that sustainable development goals can be fulfilled, Khattar said in a statement.

The chief minister said the world is moving today towards the era of technology, so special attention has been paid to the field of Information Technology. Similarly, bringing much-needed infrastructural reforms has also been emphasised in the budget, Khattar added.

He said more emphasis has been laid on the environment in the budget. ''The entire world today is thinking about how to make life pollution-free. Provisions have been made in the budget for this sector as well,'' he said.

The budget has also emphasized employment for the youth, he said, adding the welfare of employees too have been taken care of.

Jannayak Janta Party leader and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala hailed the Budget, saying it is going to fulfil the aspirations and hopes of the people of the country.

Congress leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Kumari Selja and Indian National Lok Dal leader Abhay Singh Chautala, however, slammed the budget.

''The Union Budget has disappointed all sections including the common man, besides farmers and businessmen. No concrete steps were taken in this budget to provide relief from skyrocketing inflation and unemployment while the working-class people have been disappointed due to the non-extension of the Income Tax limit,'' former Chief Minister Hooda said.

Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja described the Union Budget as anti-people ''which has crushed the hopes of the countrymen''.

Selja said Haryana has also been neglected in this budget.

INLD's Abhay Chautala described the provisions of the Budget as being against farmers, labourers, small traders, employees, pensioners and the common man.

JJP leader Dushyant Chautala said the budget will strengthen agriculture and rural development, MSMEs, infrastructure and economy.

''During Covid times, no tax increase was announced, which is satisfying,'' Dushyant, whose party is a partner of the BJP in Haryana's coalition government, said.

On the other hand, Congress' Selja said unemployment is at its peak today, inflation is increasing continuously and the economy has collapsed.

''Amidst the government's failed policies and the situation arising during the Corona period, people expected that they would get big relief from this budget but it has disappointed the countrymen and ruined their hopes today,'' she said.

INLD's Abhay Chautala said, ''No concrete provisions have been made in the budget for reducing inflation and providing employment to youth''.

The skyrocketing prices of petrol-diesel, cooking gas and food items have spoiled the budget of the common man's house,” said Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

This budget, entangled in the game of figures, is completely hollow, Hooda, also the Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, said.

''The central government, which promised to double the income of farmers in 2022, has cheated them in this budget. The reduction of Rs 1.40 lakh crore subsidy on fertilizers to Rs 1.05 lakh crore is sure to burden farmers with costly fertilizers,” he said.

''A provision has been made in the budget to give Rs 2.37 lakh crore as MSP to the farmers for wheat and paddy procurement but why is the government holding back from giving guaranteed MSP of the remaining 21 crops under the purview of MSP. It is a clear indication that the government does not intend to ensure MSP on all crops,'' Hooda alleged.

Selja alleged that from time to time the BJP government keeps proving that their policies are not for the general public, the poor and farmers and the youths.

Expressing displeasure over ''neglecting'' Haryana in the Union Budget, Kumari Selja said the expectations of the people of Haryana have also been dashed with this budget.

''Along with the central government, the BJP-JJP government of Haryana was also responsible for this. The state of Haryana has been grossly neglected in the budget,'' she said.

