UK's Johnson: Russia sanctions will kick in immediately if it invades Ukraine

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-02-2022 23:18 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 23:15 IST
British sanctions will be automatically imposed on Russia the moment any incursion into Ukraine takes place, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday.
"It's vital that in Moscow, they understand that there will be automaticity in the way that we apply these sanctions, so that the minute there is a further incursion into sovereign Ukrainian territory then those sanctions will apply," Johnson told a news conference in Kyiv.
