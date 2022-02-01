Left Menu

Mumbai: Two held for car stunt near Bandra Worli Sea Link

Two people were arrested on Tuesday for a car stunt near the Bandra Worli Sea Link, police said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-02-2022 23:27 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 23:21 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two people were arrested on Tuesday for a car stunt near the Bandra Worli Sea Link, police said. Imran Jahir Alam Ansari (27) and Gulfam Sabir Ansari (25) had gone near the sea bridge on Monday night and the former sat on the bonnet of the car while the latter drove, an official said.

Action was taken after occupants of a passing vehicle shot a video and tweeted it by tagging Mumbai police, he said.

''On the basis of the car registration number, we arrested Imran and Gulfam from Kurla. Both the accused were charged under sections 279 (rash and negligence driving) and 336 (act engendering life or personal safety of others) of IPC,'' said Sub Inspector Anandrao Kaashid from Bandra police station.

