U.S. SEC delays decision on listing of Bitwise spot bitcoin ETF

Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2022 01:39 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 01:39 IST
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Tuesday it had not reached any conclusion on an NYSE Arca application to list a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) by Bitwise Asset Management.

The regulator said it would institute proceedings to decide if it could approve or reject the listing of Bitwise Bitcoin ETP Trust.

The move follows a string of similar rejections by the SEC to approve an ETF that tracks the underlying digital asset.

