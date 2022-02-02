Equity indices open in green, Sensex up by 518 points

The equity indices on Wednesday opened in green with the Sensex up by 518.57 points and Nifty up by 154 points. The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 518.57 points or 0.88 per cent at 59381.14 at 9.30 am.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17730.80 at 9.30 am, up by 154 points or 0.88 per cent. On the Sensex, all the sectors were trading with a positive bias, with the banking and telecom sectors as top gainers. (ANI)

