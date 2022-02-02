Equity indices open in green, Sensex up by 518 points
ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-02-2022 09:43 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 09:43 IST
The equity indices on Wednesday opened in green with the Sensex up by 518.57 points and Nifty up by 154 points. The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 518.57 points or 0.88 per cent at 59381.14 at 9.30 am.
Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17730.80 at 9.30 am, up by 154 points or 0.88 per cent. On the Sensex, all the sectors were trading with a positive bias, with the banking and telecom sectors as top gainers. (ANI)
