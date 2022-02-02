SymphonyAI Earns Certification as Great Place to Work

The recognition highlights SymphonyAI's approach to cultivating the right talent for next-generation enterprise AI PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SymphonyAI, a leader in high-value enterprise AI software solutions for strategic industries, announced it has been certified as a Great Place to Work®. The certification, from Great Place to Work India, recognizes SymphonyAI's operations in India and company's efforts to a create a collaborative, innovative, work environment. ''I thank our employees for recognizing us for this honor. Our performance-oriented culture is built around respect, transparency, and trust,'' said SymphonyAI CEO Sanjay Dhawan. ''These values permeate through the products, customers, and organizations we serve, and it is our people who make this possible. We look forward to welcoming additional talented individuals to join us on our exciting journey.'' The Great Places to Work certification is based on the results of an employee Trust survey that measures employees' perspectives on management credibility, respect for people, workplace fairness, pride in their work, and camaraderie. Great Places to Work also assess an organization's values and guiding principles, approach to innovation, practices for maximize human potential, and leadership effectiveness.

Great Place to Work is a global organization focused on workplace culture. Since 1992, more than 100 million employees worldwide are surveyed to define what makes a great workplace. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits, and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted research on the characteristics of great workplaces. In India, the institute partners with more than 1,100 organizations annually across more than 22 industries to help build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures™ designed to deliver sustained business results.

The Institute's research shows that great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure, or level in the organization.

About SymphonyAI SymphonyAI is building the leading enterprise AI company for digital transformation across the most important and resilient growth industries, including retail, consumer packaged goods, financial services, manufacturing, media, and IT operations. SymphonyAI businesses have many leading enterprises as clients in each of these industries. Since its founding in 2017, SymphonyAI has grown rapidly, approaching 2,000 talented leaders, data scientists, and other professionals. SymphonyAI is an SAIGroup company, backed by a $1 billion commitment from successful entrepreneur and philanthropist Dr. Romesh Wadhwani.

