Tunisia seeking IMF deal, can pay state salaries - minister

Tunisia hopes to reach a financing agreement with the IMF in April and will be able to pay public sector workers, as usual, the finance minister said on Wednesday, after delays in salaries raised fears about the state of the nation's finances.

"Wages are not threatened in the coming months," Sihem Boughdiri said.

