Tunisia seeking IMF deal, can pay state salaries - minister

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 02-02-2022 13:26 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 13:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Tunisia hopes to reach a financing agreement with the IMF in April and will be able to pay public sector workers, as usual, the finance minister said on Wednesday, after delays in salaries raised fears about the state of the nation's finances.

"Wages are not threatened in the coming months," Sihem Boughdiri said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

