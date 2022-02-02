Left Menu

Customs duty exemptions on 350 items withdrawn to push 'Make in India'

As many as 350 customs duty exemptions have been withdrawn in the Budget 2022-23 to boost domestic manufacturing.A comprehensive review of customs duty exemption on capital goods and project imports undertaken and more than 40 customs exemptions to be gradually phased out, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs CBIC tweeted.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2022 13:31 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 13:31 IST
Customs duty exemptions on 350 items withdrawn to push 'Make in India'
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 350 customs duty exemptions have been withdrawn in the Budget 2022-23 to boost domestic manufacturing.

A comprehensive review of customs duty exemption on capital goods and project imports undertaken and more than 40 customs exemptions to be gradually phased out, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) tweeted. In total, 350 customs exemptions are being withdrawn, the CBIC said. The Budget tabled in Parliament on February 1 had rationalised customs duty rate on a host of goods. Duty on capital goods and project imports was rationalised by phasing out concessional rates and applying a moderate tariff of 7.5 per cent. However, exemptions for advanced machineries that are not manufactured within the country will continue.

For the electronics sector, customs duty rates are being standardised on wearable devices, hearable devices and electronic smart meters.

Besides, there has been a reduction in duty concessions on parts of the transformer of mobile phone chargers and the camera lens of the mobile camera module.

Also, the basic customs duty on hearable and wrist wearable devices and their inputs/ parts/ sub-parts will be increased in a phased manner.

In the gems and jewellery sector, customs duty on cut and polished diamonds and gemstones has been reduced from 7.5 per cent to 5 per cent.

Simply sawn diamond will attract nil customs duty imported under Kimberley Process Certification Scheme (KPCS).

Basic customs duty rate of 20 per cent or Rs 400/kg, whichever is higher, will be applied on imitation jewellery.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

 China
2
Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Guinea-Bissau
3
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpellier; NBA roundup: Without Joel Embiid, Sixers stretch win streak to 5 and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpell...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Myanmar marks coup anniversary with protests and unrest; Amnesty accuses Israel of enforcing 'apartheid' on Palestinians and more

World News Roundup: Myanmar marks coup anniversary with protests and unrest;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022