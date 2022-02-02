Left Menu

Gold futures fall on low demand

02-02-2022
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Gold prices on Wednesday fell Rs 273 to Rs 47,692 per 10 grams in the futures trade as speculators reduced their positions amid low demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for February traded lower by Rs 273, or 0.57 per cent, to Rs 47,692 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 131 lots.

Analysts attributed the fall in gold prices to the trimming of positions by participants.

Globally, gold traded 0.28 per cent lower at USD 1,796.50 an ounce in New York.

