Foreign tourism to Spain soars in 2021, but far below pre-pandemic level

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 02-02-2022 14:03 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 13:58 IST
Spain registered 31.1 million foreign tourists last year, a jump from 19 million in 2020 as most pandemic restrictions were lifted, but still far below the 83.5 million who came in 2019, the national statistics institute (INE) said on Wednesday.

The number of foreign visitors in December was 2.95 million, compared to just 649,000 a year earlier.

Tourists spent 34.82 billion euros ($39.30 billion) in Spain last year, compared to 19.79 billion in 2020 and 91.91 billion in 2019. ($1 = 0.8859 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

