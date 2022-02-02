European shares gain on earnings boost; Hexagon buoyed by record profit

European shares rose for a third straight session on Wednesday, recouping nearly half of their January losses, as strong fourth-quarter earnings outweighed concerns surrounding interest rate hikes ahead of key central bank decisions due on Thursday.

The pan-European STOXX 600 gained 0.6%, with chemical stocks and financials in the lead. British online supermarket group Ocado was the top performer in early trade, gaining 7.0% after Credit Suisse double upgraded the stock to "outperform" from "underperform".

Swedish industrial technology group Hexagon gained 3.5% after beating market expectations with record quarterly earnings. German chip supplier Siltronic added 3% after posting a 17% rise in quarterly earnings and saying it expected semiconductor demand to increase.

Novo Nordisk climbed 1% despite missing expectations for fourth-quarter operating profit, as the Danish drug developer said it aimed to generate sales growth of between 6% and 10% in local currencies in 2022. Swedbank dropped 2.9% after posting a fourth-quarter operating profit that was slightly lower than expected, as weaker results from fixed income trading weighed and supply problems tempered economic growth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)