THE LEELA PALACES, HOTELS AND RESORTS INTRODUCES SIGNATURE FRAGRANCE WITH THE LAUNCH OF 'TISHYA BY THE LEELA'

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts launches 'Tishya by The Leela', the brand's signature fragrance with an all-new range of exclusively crafted bath amenities. Tishya by The Leela celebrates the essence of India and the richness within, with a blend of authentic and inspiring aromas that transport you into an immersive sensory experience. The signature fragrance is inspired by the national flower of our country Kumud or lotus and the wonder flower - Nilgiri or Neelakurinji that blossoms once in every 12 years.

The Leela is committed to providing its guests with memorable and magical stays, exuding warmth and reverence that stems from the timeless Indian tradition of delighting and honoring guests and curating meaningful experiences. Inspired by the ancient Sanskrit word that describes 'a sense of joy and happiness', Tishya by The Leela is a manifestation of this promise. These amenities are 100% vegan, paraben and SLS-free and developed with natural extracts, floral fragrances and come in 100% recyclable packaging. Commenting on the launch, Mr. Anuraag Bhatnagar, Chief Operating Officer, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts said, ''As a brand that defines the epitome of true Indian luxury, we are delighted to launch our signature fragrance Tishya by The Leela - exclusively available only across The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts. The Leela is the first Indian luxury hotel brand to have introduced a signature fragrance that truly reflects the brand persona and delivers the brand promise of delighting each guest by curating exclusive, authentic and desirable experiences. We look forward to presenting our guests with this exclusively crafted luxury experience.'' The newly launched signature fragrance and bath and body collection has been conceptualized and executed in collaboration with Kimrica Hunter International, India's largest manufacturer of luxury toiletries and guest room amenities. With a team of 500 people, an expert panel of scientists, fragrance designers and technicians; Kimirica Hunter International export to 20 countries worldwide and work with luxury hotel groups across the world.

As part of the brand's sustainability charter and commitment to reduce the carbon footprint, The Leela is working together with Kimirica Hunter International and with recycling partners to ensure that each bottle is collected and recycled.

Voted as the World's Best Hotel Brand by Travel + Leisure USA World's Best Awards 2021 and 2020, The Leela keeps its guests at the center of everything they do and is committed to providing them with authentic and transformative experiences with the warmth of Indian hospitality.

About The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts Headquartered in Mumbai, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts is owned by a Brookfield Asset Management-sponsored private real estate fund and operates eleven award-winning properties in major cities and leisure destinations across India. These include the flagship hotel in the capital city of New Delhi, Bengaluru, Bhartiya City Bengaluru, Chennai, Udaipur, Jaipur, Gurugram, East Delhi, Goa, Mumbai and Gandhinagar. The Leela celebrates each hotel through its unique location, art, culture and cuisine with thoughtful services, celebratory rituals and immersive experiences. The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts was twice voted the World's Best Hotel Brand by Travel + Leisure USA World's Best Awards 2021 and 2020. The brand is well poised to embrace the next phase in its growth trajectory with upcoming projects which include business hotels in Hyderabad. An epitome of true Indian luxury hospitality, The Leela is committed to providing guests with unforgettable stays in settings that capture the essence of India. The brand has a marketing alliance with US-based Preferred Hotels & Resorts and is a member of the Global Hotel Alliance.

