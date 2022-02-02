Left Menu

Guj: 16 SRP jawans injured in bus accident in Surat

PTI | Surat | Updated: 02-02-2022 14:56 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 14:53 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
At least 16 jawans of the State Reserve Police (SRP) were injured after a bus they were travelling in rammed into a stationary truck in Gujarat's Surat district on Wednesday, police said.

A total of 27 jawans were travelling in the bus and they were supposed to leave for Uttar Pradesh from Surat for election duty, Kosamba police station's inspector J D Vaghela said.

The bus was on way from Vadodara to Udhna town in Surat when it hit the truck near Kim Crossroad in the morning, possibly due to poor visibility as a result of fog, he said.

''At least 16 jawans received injuries and were rushed to a hospital. Of the injured personnel, three suffered from fractures and have been referred to a hospital in Vadodara, as they have families there. The others will be discharged after primary treatment,'' the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

