Living Liquidz Launches Mansionz a New Lifestyle Concept Bungalow in Mumbai with Bangalore and Pune on the Horizon

A luxury space where one can wine, dine and have a great time Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Want to spend your day in a luxury lifestyle experiential bungalow starting out with a cuppa coffee followed by a delectable Asian meal and concluding with a decadent drink at a world class tasting room where an expert can guide you on a fine wine or a fabulous cocktail? Well now you can - only at the exclusive Mansionz by Living Liquidz at Lower Parel, positioned aptly right next to Kamala Mills. Mansionz by Living Liquidz, a bungalow with an American Brasserie, a popular oriental cafe and Dimsum sanctuary, a Speakeasy bar, a luxury Living Liquidz store, and a Tasting Room, has opened in Mumbai. It is already home to the who's who of Bollywood and is the ideal location for all wine enthusiasts. Want to know why? Read on. ''Since I started working in the wine and spirits industry from a very young age, I was always thrilled to share my passion for specific products or categories over tasting events with close and new friends. Meanwhile I am also a food enthusiast who believes that a delicious dish paired with the right wine or spirit can create unique flavors, elevate the senses, and offer an amazing experience. Hence the idea of The Tasting Room and Mansionz was born - to offer people a space where there can be a greater appreciation for beverages and a deeper understanding of the same,” says Moksh S. Sani, Managing Director of Living Liquidz. Sample the best of spirits in Mansionz - Living Liquid’s newest Tasting Room. While you can also purchase a bottle to take home to enjoy at your leisure, the Living Liquidz Tasting Room was designed to represent the soul of the society - warm and welcoming, but out of sorts and charmingly unusual. The Tasting Room spells luxury and transports us to the New York style tasting rooms where one can sample a few whiskeys and gins before settling on the one you want to drink there itself or take home. The friendly sommeliers and bartenders take you through the art and science that went into the creation of the fine spirits you are imbibing and offer you pairings and variations based on your preference or simply pour you another sample if you’d prefer. “We wanted to make going to the liquor store or having a tasting a more experiential affair - from well-suited sommeliers and hostesses with knowledge of pairings providing suggestions on tastings based on your preference in a beautiful bungalow with the right kind of ambience, we are offering a world class experience for Mumbaikars,” quoted Moksh. The concept behind Mansionz by Living Liquidz is to marry the culinary experience with a great beverage pairing and the only way to accomplish that is to allow one to sample many and settle on the one they want to go with. However, there is more - the Tasting Room doubles up as a luxury gift store. If one wishes to pick up a bottle to gift someone, there is a florist on board who will present you with floral options as an accompaniment. Not a floral person? No worries, there will be cheese platters and candles you can select from to compliment that insatiable bottle of wine or whisky you purchased. Want something even more personalized? No worries, get your bottle engraved with your friend’s names and gift them a memory they will cherish forever! “Mansionz is without doubt the most modern luxury liquor platform in India at this time, with individual areas dedicated to global Spirits, world beers and ciders, the greatest wine collection in India and a unique Tasting Room format which allows visiting customer to embrace the ''try before you buy'' concept of retail services. Mumbai has long awaited a liquor retail renaissance, and Mansionz is certainly going to be the driving force behind it. We have opened in Bangalore as well and Pune will be opening next,” said Craig Wedge, Head of Operations at Mansionz, armed with 25 years of experience in the international wine space from Australia to Northern Europe. A vision for the future of Mansionz Living Liquidz looks to increase its existing presence by adding more points of sale across India and specially at domestic airports. The brand plans to increase more tasting lounges and also create more private label brands. The brand is looking at a presence in every city and every state and will aim for setting up a minimum of two Mansionz per state. As and when there is an opportunity, the brand will also look to enter the duty free business at airports. In the next few years, Living Liquidz will seek to be in every segment of the alcohol market with their own private labels in almost ten segments including rum, dark rum, whisky. At present its wines from private labels have a 25 per cent market share of the liquor sold in their stores and they would like to see this go up to 50 per cent. In addition, Living Liquidz aims to present 50 top brands from the best alcohol producing nations worldwide for exclusive distribution to its stores and customers in India. “We have great aspirations for Mansionz as a brand – what we offer is a luxury experience and a great experimental space for likeminded people to come together, try out various types of beverages and settle on one that they enjoy. The concept of a Tasting Room is one that is international and our customers in India yearn for that kind of an exclusive space where they can sample foreign liquors and wines and have a first-rate experience. The goal is to provide a novel experience with Mansionz by Living Liquidz and to take the tasting notion up a notch,” said Moksh. About Living Liquidz The Living Liquidz brand has been on a growth trajectory for fifteen years. But, its most critical learnings came together in the first few years of conceptualising and running its stores. Amaris wine, brewed in India, Italy, and Germany, is their house specialty. It is with great pride that they present you what they consider best representation of each country. They go out our way to ensure that they work with producers who share the same values as us. Crafting a safe, modern store and offering customers the power and transparency of choice was to transform the way the team looked at the segment. Fresh insights into customer behaviour and aspirations gained during this period went on to inform their subsequent initiatives and gave them each a winning edge. Last year, in the midst of the disruptions caused by the pandemic, it took the brand just two months to launch the popular Living Liquidz App. The brand team was quick to realise that the crisis presented an opportunity to connect with customers and expand business operations in very unique circumstances. The goal behind the App was not just to make your favourite beverage available to everyone from the comfort of their homes, but also to ensure safety and security of its loyal and growing customer base. Acceptance of payment upon delivery and never before became the motto of Living Liquidz and that has helped it become a trustworthy name around town. 60 High Street Stores and Growing: At the heart of Living Liquidz’ extraordinary connection with growing numbers of Indian customers is the concept of a professionally run alcohol store. All stores are located in carefully selected sites with dedicated staff offering not only a wider selection of products but also tech-enabled information about the products. Every aspect of the retail experience has been carefully created. From the beginning, the idea of building customer engagement and loyalty for the Living Liquidz brand was at the fore. Address - Mansionz By Living Liquidz, Senapati Bapat Marg, NRK House, Next to Kamala Mill Compound, SB Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400013, Reservation Line - 7700000770. Image 1: Moksh. S. Sani Image 2: The Tasting Room at Mansionz by Living Liquidz PWR PWR

