Adani Green Energy net up 20 pc to Rs 49 cr in Dec quarter

Adani Green Energy on Wednesday posted a nearly 20 percent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 49 crore in the October-December quarter compared to the year-ago period mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 41 crore in the quarter ended on December 31, 2020, a BSE filing stated.

The total income of the company rose to Rs 1,471 crore in the quarter from Rs 843 crore in the same period a year ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)