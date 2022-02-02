Left Menu

Adani Green Energy net up 20 pc to Rs 49 cr in Dec quarter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2022 15:12 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 15:11 IST
Adani Green Energy on Wednesday posted a nearly 20 percent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 49 crore in the October-December quarter compared to the year-ago period mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 41 crore in the quarter ended on December 31, 2020, a BSE filing stated.

The total income of the company rose to Rs 1,471 crore in the quarter from Rs 843 crore in the same period a year ago.

