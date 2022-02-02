United States and Egypt launch Esna Tourism Promotion Campaign

The U.S. Government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), and the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities launched the Esna Tourism Promotion Campaign in Luxor Governorate. This campaign is part of the $8.6 million U.S. Government investment that restored historic landmarks and revitalized Esna's tourism infrastructure, and will showcase Esna as a prime tourist destination to tour operators, investors and the public.

During the inauguration, USAID Mission Director Leslie Reed stated, "The United States has contributed more than $100 million (EGP 1.57 billion) to preserve dozens of cultural heritage sites throughout Egypt. Last year, we inaugurated the renovated Wakalet el-Geddawy in Esna; and today, I am very excited to launch the Esna Tourism Promotion Campaign. This campaign will put Esna back on the tourism map and engage the private sector to explore investment opportunities and partnerships."

In the coming months, the campaign will hold exhibitions, photography competitions, and folkloric events to highlight Esna's attractions, its readiness to host expanded tourism, and opportunities for potential further investment. USAID's work in Esna is revitalizing cultural tourism, creating jobs, and increasing public and private investment, and is in partnership with the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, the Ministry of International Cooperation, Luxor Governorate, and local partners including Takween Integrated Community Development.

Since 1978, the American people have invested over $30 billion (EGP 471 billion) to support Egypt's economic development. To find out more about USAID's work in Egypt, please see https://www.usaid.gov/egypt, and follow @USAIDEgypt on Facebook and Twitter.

(With Inputs from APO)