Left Menu

Maruti Suzuki reports marginal increase in production in Jan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2022 16:13 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 16:10 IST
Maruti Suzuki reports marginal increase in production in Jan
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@Maruti_Corp)
  • Country:
  • India

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Wednesday said it has witnessed a marginal increase in production last month.

In a regulatory filing, the auto major reported total production of 1,61,383 units last month as compared to 1,60,975 units in January 2021.

''The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles during the month,'' it noted.

MSI said total passenger vehicle production stood at 1,57,668 units last month, against 1,56,439 units in January 2021.

Production of mini cars comprising Alto and S-Presso models stood at 23,321 units last month as compared to 27,665 units a year ago.

Manufacturing of compact cars, comprising WagonR, Celerio, Ignis, Swift, Baleno, and Dzire, rose to 87,165 units from 86,282 units earlier, MSI said. Similarly, production of utility vehicles -- Gypsy, Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza, and XL6 -- increased to 33,550 units last month from 29,199 units in the corresponding month of 2021.

The company reported a drop in the production of Eeco van at 10,587 units last month as compared to 11,769 units in January 2021.

MSI said production of its light commercial vehicle Super Carry declined to 3,715 units last month, as against 4,536 units in the year-ago month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

 China
2
Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Guinea-Bissau
3
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpellier; NBA roundup: Without Joel Embiid, Sixers stretch win streak to 5 and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpell...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Myanmar marks coup anniversary with protests and unrest; Amnesty accuses Israel of enforcing 'apartheid' on Palestinians and more

World News Roundup: Myanmar marks coup anniversary with protests and unrest;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022