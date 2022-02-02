Adani Ports shares bounce back; settle with nearly 1 pc gain

Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Wednesday bounced back after an initial decline and settled with nearly 1 per cent gain. During the early trade, it slipped over 2 per cent after the company reported a 6.20 per cent decline in consolidated profit for the third quarter ended December 2021.

The stock declined 2.41 per cent to Rs 721.50 during the day on BSE. It recovered the lost ground and settled at Rs 745.15, a gain of 0.78 per cent. On NSE, it settled at Rs 743.50, a jump of 0.64 per cent after dipping 2.33 per cent during the day to Rs 721.50.

The company on Tuesday posted a 6.20 per cent decline in consolidated profit to Rs 1,478.76 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021.

The country's largest integrated logistics player had clocked a consolidated profit of Rs 1,576.53 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

Its total consolidated income increased to Rs 4,422.73 crore in the December 2021 quarter, from Rs 4,274.79 crore in the year-ago period.

