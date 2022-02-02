Hindustan Zinc Wins 1st Bronze Medal, Features in S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook for 5th Consecutive Year

Hindustan Zinc is one of only two Indian companies in the Metal & Mining sector to be included in the Sustainability Yearbook 2022 Udaipur, Rajasthan, India – Business Wire India Hindustan Zinc, India's only and among the world's leading integrated zinc-lead-silver producers, has won the 1st Bronze Medal and been featured in the prestigious Sustainability Yearbook for the fifth year in a row by S&P Global. The Sustainability Yearbook is an influential guide that provides in-depth analysis on corporate sustainability. The company's sustainability performance is among the top in the industry and is also one of the world's highest-performing companies. More than 2,100 companies, representing over 45% of the world's market capitalisation, participated in the Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), and over 7,500 companies in total were screened for possible inclusion in the Yearbook. To be included in the Yearbook, companies must be in the top 15% of their sector and achieve a score that is within the top 30% of the best performing companies in their industry on both environmental, social and governance issues.

S&P Global’s Sustainability Yearbook is one of the world's largest and most comprehensive business sustainability databases. The purpose of the Sustainability Yearbook is to recognise companies that demonstrate best-in-class corporate sustainability practises as well as have a focus on long-term growth drivers.

Mr. Arun Misra, CEO of Hindustan Zinc, expressed upon receiving the recognition – “Safe, Smart and Sustainable mining is an intrinsic aspect for all operations at Hindustan Zinc, and we’re proud to win the Bronze Medal while continuing to be included in the Sustainability Yearbook for 5th year in a row. Our teams strive to better Hindustan Zinc’s ESG performance year after year and yet another inclusion in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook displays that commitment. All these efforts are in line with our Sustainability Goals 2025 and vision of Net Zero.” Hindustan Zinc engages closely with its stakeholders to re-imagine a sustainable future through smart, safe and sustainable mining, making all of its operations greener and more efficient. With these consciously defined objectives, the company strives to reduce GHG emissions, remain water positive, recycle waste, foster biodiversity, ensure workplace safety and diversity, and enable inclusive growth of the communities in which it operates. The company's sustainability goals for 2025 serve as a compass around which it plans all of its operations and processes. Based on the CSA 2021, Hindustan Zinc was also ranked 1st in the Asia-Pacific and 5th globally in the metal and mining industry by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index.

About Hindustan Zinc Limited Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta Group Company, is one of the world’s largest and India’s only integrated producer of Zinc-Lead and Silver. The Company has its headquarters at Udaipur in the State of Rajasthan where it has its Zinc-Lead mines and smelting complexes. Hindustan Zinc is self-sufficient in power with captive thermal power plants and has ventured into green energy by setting up wind power plants. The Company is ranked 1st in Asia-Pacific and globally 5th in Dow Jones Sustainability Index in 2021 amongst Mining & Metal companies. Hindustan Zinc is a certified Water Positive Company, a member of the FTSE4Good Index and member of the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2022.

Being a people-first company, Hindustan Zinc believes in inculcating the values of Trust and Excellence to have a culture of high-performance in its workforce. The company takes pride in having some of the best-in-class people practices and employee centric initiatives, which have certified Hindustan Zinc as – ‘Great Place to Work 2021’, ‘Company with Great Managers 2020’ by People Business and the PeopleFirst HR Excellence Award. As a socially responsible corporate, Hindustan Zinc has been relentlessly working to improve the lives of rural and tribal people residing near its business locations. The company is amongst the Top 15 CSR Spenders in India and are currently reaching out to 700,000 people in 184 villages of Rajasthan, 5 in Uttarakhand and 16 villages in Gujarat. As a market leader, Hindustan Zinc governs about 78% of growing Zinc market in India.

Learn more about Hindustan Zinc on - https://www.hzlindia.com/home/ and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for more updates.