Magenta e-mobility platform implements new fleet mgt system

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-02-2022 17:05 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 17:05 IST
Magenta's e-mobility platform EVET has implemented a new connected fleet management system, which offers real-time insights for track and trace, vehicle health, driving behaviour and state of charge and low charge alarms, among others, to its EV delivery and logistics services.

Besides, the connected solution will also help in preventive maintenance of the vehicles for a fluid end-user experience, Magenta said on Wednesday.

Magenta launched its e-Mobility platform under the EVET brand in 2021 and is already operating over 400 electric cargo delivery and logistics services, using the electric platform.

In addition to this, Magenta has also been developing EV charging solutions under their ChargeGrid brand, as per the company.

The new connected EV solution can process a significant volume of data generated by the Telematics Control Unit (TCU) which helps EVET manage their fleets even more effectively, owing to a user-friendly interface that can be accessible in real-time on smartphones via an app, it said.

''The real-time tracking system is expected to transform the face of the industry by establishing a new standard by providing clients with real-time information.

''The solutions in our electric vehicles are another step forward in our commitment to providing the most technologically sophisticated and unsurpassed solutions available in the market today, boosting our ability to provide great customer support across all of our EV Verticals,” said Darryl Dias, Co-founder and Director, Magenta.

