Shriram AMC announces board approval of strategic investment by Mission1 Investments

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) Shriram Asset Management Company (AMC) on Wednesday said its board has approved a strategic investment by Mission1 Investments, which will own a 23 per cent stake in the company, following the completion of the transaction.

This partnership will sharpen Shriram Group's focus and attention towards building an investment solutions platform that is truly focused on empowering the end consumer — both retail and institutional, according to a statement.

''With an investment of Rs 35 crore, Mission1 will now hold a 23 per cent stake in Shriram AMC,'' it added.

As part of this transaction, Mission1 will subscribe to compulsorily convertible debentures (CCDs) and warrants within 18 months at a conversion price of Rs 124.30 a share, a premium of 24 per cent over Tuesday's closing price.

The promoters will invest a further Rs 50 crore into the business by way of compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPs) at the same conversion price of Rs 124.30 apiece.

The transaction is subject to markets regulator Sebi's approval.

Shriram's current ownership stake of 68.67 per cent of the paid-up capital will reduce to 62.55 per cent after conversion.

''The Shriram Group is fully committed to reinvigorating the mutual fund business.

''Towards this, we are bringing investors who are growth-conscious and aligned with the Group's passion for responsible growth and impact at the bottom of the pyramid,'' Akhilesh Singh, vice-chairman of Shriram Credit Company, said.

''Going forward, we will launch solutions leveraging our deep tech architecture, our connect with customers and a creative product-set focused on value creation for the common investor,'' he added.

Mission1 is an impact-focused investment partnership with the dual mission of democratising access to investments and wealth creation, as well as generating strong financial returns for its partners. This is Mission1's maiden investment in India.

Gaurav Patankar and Eric Wetlaufer on behalf of Mission1 said successful investing and wealth creation should not be an exclusive preserve of the top-1 per cent of the society.

''By investing in Shriram AMC, we hope to help level the field via a new-age client-centric platform that can create scalable, customisable and low-friction investment solutions,'' they added.

In addition, R Vaidyanathan, a retired professor from IIM-B, has been appointed as chairman of Shriram AMC.

Further, 10 per cent of the company's equity will be set aside for employees stock option plans (ESOPs), with an additional provision of 10 per cent going forward and one investor representative will join the board as a non-executive director and vice-chairman.

Shriram Credit Company holds a 62.5 per cent stake after Mission1's strategic investment in Shriram AMC and is the present sponsor of the asset management firm.

