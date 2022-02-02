Left Menu

KGiSL okays demerger of 2 divisions

KiGSL said it took this decision so that the divisions can unlock their potential and pursue growth.The organisation has been growing multi-fold over the years and with the current business prospects emerging post-the-pandemic era, it becomes important that the software and business support businesses will require greater focus.

City-based KG Information Systems Private Limited (KGiSL) has approved the de-merger of its Global Software Services (GSS) and Business Support Services (BSS) divisions. After the demerger, the two divisions would be different, independent entities. KiGSL said it took this decision so that the divisions can unlock their potential and pursue growth.

“The organisation has been growing multi-fold over the years and with the current business prospects emerging post-the-pandemic era, it becomes important that the software and business support businesses will require greater focus. I am confident that this demerger will empower both the entities to actively pursue their growth strategies independently and unlock their true potential. We continue to stay committed to both the businesses and long-term value creation,” managing director of KGiSL Dr Ashok Bakthavathsalam said here on Wednesday.

KGiSL is a multi-product enterprise software company focussed on banking, insurance, capital markets and wealth management segments.

