SOS Nitelife - Desi Homes to conduct first ever Edition of "Desi Homes Realty Icon Awards - 2022", to cover 700 Districts with PAN India presence

''SOS Nitelife” - “Synergy Of Services Nitelife Private Limited”, as recognised One of the foremost Reputed Event Management Company in Indian Industry, has Conceptualized & Executed more than 2000 plus Corporate Events in the past 21 years Pan India has been felicitated with en number of Awards & with the latest Feather in cap was by receiving “Best Event Management of the Decade Award”. The Company has 4 Intellectual Properties (IP’s) “SOS NITELIFE”, “QUEEN OF MASHUPS”, “KING OF MASHUPS” & “DESI HOMES”, they are in itself a Mark on its Own. “Desi Homes” one of the IP’s of “SOS Nitelife” - “Synergy Of Services Nitelife Private Limited”, after creating a Platform in Dubai, UAE, is now to set a Benchmark in Realty Awards, “DESI HOMES REALTY ICON AWARDS - 2022”, one of its kind Of Realty Awards in its 1st Edition, “Mr. Chand Seth”, Chairman & Managing Director, & “Ms.Lina Ingle”, Director/Founder of “SOS Nitelife – Desi Homes”, Synergy Of Services Nitelife Private Limited”, have together carved in a New Series of Awards Function “DESI HOMES REALTY ICON AWARDS - 2022”, which covers 700 Districts, Pan India Event on 25th March 2022’, at Hotel Taj Santacruz, Mumbai, India. “SOS Nitelife” - “Synergy Of Services Nitelife Private Limited” hosted a Soft Launch for “Desi Homes” – “Desi Homes Realty Icon Awards - 2022”, with HNI Networking Dinner at “Great Ballroom”, Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre, Dubai, UAE. The event was graced by Chief Guests of Honour DR.BU ABDULLA, Chairman of Abdulla Group/Entrepreneur/Philanthropist/Guinness World Record Holder & Mr. ZEUS DAMANIA, Director Sales, Hircorp Real Estate, Dubai with 250 HNI Guests from India & UAE.

We at “SOS Nitelife”, with our IP “Desi Homes”, has further expanded its wings by Curating The Award Segment, and is ready to reckon Deserving Nominees for “Desi Homes Realty Icon Awards – 2022”. The Key Highlight of “Desi Homes Realty Icon Awards – 2022”, is HNI Networking Dinner with B2B Partners & Real Estate Owners/Guests/Dignitaries, at the said event, it would cover every segment of Realty Awards, from Real Estate Developers to Real Estate Broking Firm, Farmland Plots to NA Land, Best Constructs to Best Garden Landscape Creation, various Ancillary products & Service providers like Interior Designers, Architects, Furniture & Fixture Manufacturers, from Glass to Paints. “Desi Homes Realty Icon Awards - 2022”, has been truly Blessed to receive Appreciation & Good Wishes from Prominent Dignitaries/Politicians such as SHRI SUBASH DESAI, Honorable Minister – Industries & Mining, SHRI ANIL PARAB, Honorable Minister of Transport, SHRI CHHAGAN BHUJBAL, Honorable Cabinet Minister – Food/Civil Supply & Consumer Affairs, SHRI BALASAHEB PATIL, Honorable Minister Of Corporation, SMT VISHAKA RAUT, Honorable Leader Of The House, MCGM, SMT KISHORI PEDNEKAR, Honorable Mayor Of Mumbai, SHRI KANTILAL UMAP, Honorable State Excise Commissioner, Maharashtra.. have hereby reckon us with their Good Luck for all our Forthcoming events & to have Remarkable Progress in our respective Field. “Mr. Chand Seth”, Chairman & Managing Director of “SOS Nitelife”, “Synergy Of Services Nitelife Private Limited”, said “We believe in Highlighting the Talents and uplifting them on a greater platform where they are recognised for their remarkable Creativity and are Distinguished amongst the Best. All the nominees selected would be one of their kind and this said event would be an Amalgamation of Talent & Creativity in Reality Sectors which is also the Motto of “SOS Nitelife”. Wishing all the Nominees GOOD LUCK & a chance to step up and to be the Best from the Rest. “Ms.Lina Ingle”, Director/Founder, added her views on , “Desi Homes Realty Icon Awards - 2022”, We at “Desi Homes” would conduct Series of Awards Events to Boost & provide a Niche Platform to Young Minds of the Reality Sectors to have Recognition in the Industry, Connect with Major Leaders of the Industries, expand Business through efficient Communication & a chance to grow wider in this Sector. We give our Best Regards to all the Nominees to take full Advantage of these forthcoming Events and to add Light in their Future Endeavours. Lets make it BIG - Join us at “Desi Homes Realty Icon Awards - 2022”, in the Awards League, with Series of events in Mumbai for Pan India Nominations to Network & be a part of this HNI B2B Partners/Organizations with their upcoming Projects, Seek Joint Ventures Possibility, Seek Investments & Explore many more Business Opportunity. An Opportunity to enroll for Nomination to Represent your Company for various Awards Categories & Segments in Best Services/Works/Achievement or to be Events Sponsor …Call +91 98200 11180 / +91 98200 11190…email – sales@sosnitelife.com, desihomes@sosnitelife.com .Visit –www.sosnitelife.com PWR PWR

