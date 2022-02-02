Austria's RBI takes risk provision for potential Russian sanctions

Raiffeisen Bank International said on Wednesday it had set aside 115 million euros ($130.2 million) in provisions for possible sanctions on Russia, underscoring risks for European lenders as tensions flare between Russia and Ukraine. The Austrian bank, which expanded to Russia following the collapse of the Soviet Union and is now one of the European banks with the largest presence there, generated around 20% of its operating income in Russia last year.

European banks are closely watching U.S. legislation to sanction Russia over its actions on Ukraine. A Senate bill would target the most significant Russian banks and Russian sovereign debt. Analysts with JPMorgan said in a recent report that RBI belongs to a handful of European banks most at risk from sanctions and tensions in the region. Others include UniCredit and Societe Generale.

RBI Chief Executive Johann Strobl, presenting the bank's earnings, said operations in Russia and Ukraine have not been affected by tensions between the neighbors. The CEO also ruled out a withdrawal from Russia, where it has an exposure of 22.85 billion euros, including 11.6 billion in loans to customers, 11.5% of the group's total.

"We make no such considerations," Strobl said. Russia has massed more than 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border, fuelling concerns in the West that President Vladimir Putin may be planning to invade its neighbor. Russia denies this but has said it could take unspecified military action unless certain security demands are met.

RBI was monitoring developments very closely and had already made provisions in the second half of the year in line with its prudent risk policy, the CEO said. "Exposure to Russia and Ukraine (is) well within the limits which ensure the resilience of the group under all possible scenarios," the lender said in a presentation slide.

RBI said it currently sees no need for devaluations in Russia or Ukraine. In Russia, 81% of its lending was in roubles, with foreign exchange lending limited to borrowers with matching foreign currency income. In Ukraine, it had 2.2 billion euros in customer loans.

($1 = 0.8868 euros)

