Union Home Ministry restructures Intelligence Bureau cadre

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2022 18:23 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 18:23 IST
Union Home Ministry restructures Intelligence Bureau cadre
The Union Home Ministry has approved the restructuring of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) in a bid to increase promotions in the organisation, and expenditure on this account would be met from its sanctioned budget grants.

After the restructuring, the strength of the IB's executive cadre remains the same at 20,054.

While the posts at the entry level, Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-II (ACIO-II), have been reduced from 7,898 to 5,898, the posts of ACIO-I, Deputy Central Intelligence Officer, Assistant Directors, Joint Deputy Directors and Additional Deputy Directors have been increased to 1,558. Besides, the number of Special Assistants has also been increased from 3,848 to 4,290.

The IB had proposed the restructuring of the executive cadre for streamlining its functioning in July 2020, officials said.

This, according to officials, will help increase promotions within the cadre.

In an order issued on January 31, the home ministry approved the restructuring of the IB’s executive cadre by the creation of 2,000 posts (Joint Deputy Director (JDD) – 10, Assistant Director – 80, Deputy Central Intelligence Officer (DCIO) – 358, Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) – 1110, Security Assistant – 442) with simultaneous abolition of 2000 posts of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO-II).

The IB's executive cadre includes Joint Director (39 posts), Deputy Director (86), ADD (38), JDD (109), AD (583), DCIO (1558), ACIO-I (3807), ACIO-II (5998), Junior Intelligence Officer-I (1612), JIO-II (2034), Security Assistant (4290), according to the order.

It said the expenditure on account of restructuring would be met from the sanctioned budget grant of IB under the relevant head of account for the current financial year 2021-22 and subsequent years.

