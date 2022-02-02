Left Menu

Dabur shares gain 2 pc after earnings

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2022 19:04 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 19:04 IST
Shares of Dabur India Ltd on Wednesday gained 2 per cent after the company reported a 2.19 per cent increase in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December 2021.

The stock jumped 2.01 per cent to settle at Rs 557.40 on BSE. During the day, it gained 2.77 per cent to Rs 561.55.

On NSE, it rose 2.01 per cent to close at Rs 557.45.

Homegrown FMCG major Dabur India Ltd on Wednesday reported a 2.19 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 504.35 crore for the quarter ended December 2021.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 493.50 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, Dabur India said in a BSE filing.

Its revenue from operations rose 7.8 per cent to Rs 2,941.75 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 2,728.84 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

