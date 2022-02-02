Left Menu

1.72 lakh individual cases of call drops resolved via IVRS mechanism: MoS Communications

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2022 19:08 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 19:08 IST
1.72 lakh individual cases of call drops resolved via IVRS mechanism: MoS Communications
  • Country:
  • India

About 1.72 lakh individual cases of call drops have been resolved so far and around 7,920 Base Transceiver Stations (BTSs) installed by telecom operators specifically to address call drop issues received through DoT's IVRS system, Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

The Department of Telecom (DoT) had launched an Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) to get direct feedback from subscribers on call drops. Around 5.60 crore subscribers have been individually contacted since December 2016, Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

Of these, 73.11 lakh subscribers have participated in the survey, he informed, adding that the feedback is shared with telecom service providers for taking corrective actions in a time-bound manner.

''As a result, about 1.72 lakh individual cases of call drops have been resolved so far and around 7,920 Base Transceiver Stations (BTSs) have been installed by the TSPs specifically to resolve the call drop issues received through IVRS,'' Chauhan said.

The call drop in a mobile network occurs due to multiple reasons, including characteristics of radio propagation for wireless communication, non-availability of sites due to acquisition problems, among others.

''Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) in India are required to ensure that the call drop rate in their mobile networks remains within the benchmarks laid down by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI),'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

 China
2
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
3
Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Guinea-Bissau
4
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpellier; NBA roundup: Without Joel Embiid, Sixers stretch win streak to 5 and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpell...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022