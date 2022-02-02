1.72 lakh individual cases of call drops resolved via IVRS mechanism: MoS Communications

About 1.72 lakh individual cases of call drops have been resolved so far and around 7,920 Base Transceiver Stations (BTSs) installed by telecom operators specifically to address call drop issues received through DoT's IVRS system, Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

The Department of Telecom (DoT) had launched an Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) to get direct feedback from subscribers on call drops. Around 5.60 crore subscribers have been individually contacted since December 2016, Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

Of these, 73.11 lakh subscribers have participated in the survey, he informed, adding that the feedback is shared with telecom service providers for taking corrective actions in a time-bound manner.

''As a result, about 1.72 lakh individual cases of call drops have been resolved so far and around 7,920 Base Transceiver Stations (BTSs) have been installed by the TSPs specifically to resolve the call drop issues received through IVRS,'' Chauhan said.

The call drop in a mobile network occurs due to multiple reasons, including characteristics of radio propagation for wireless communication, non-availability of sites due to acquisition problems, among others.

''Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) in India are required to ensure that the call drop rate in their mobile networks remains within the benchmarks laid down by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI),'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)