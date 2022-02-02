Assam earmarked Rs 250cr for tea sector, urge industry to avail fiscal benefits: CM

Assam Chief Minister Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said the state has earmarked Rs 250 crore for the tea sector, and urged the industry to avail the fiscal benefits. Addressing the annual general meeting of India Tea Association (ITA) virtually, Sarma said the fiscal aid will be provided in the form of interest subvention on working capital and production subsidy for orthodox and speciality teas.

He, however, said going by the number of applications at present, the total amount to be disbursed under such heads will be only around Rs 28.79 crore.

''I urge the industry to avail the full corpus. As per the trend, only Rs 50 crore is likely to be spent from it,” Sarma said.

He also said the Assam government will give capital subsidy to 50 tea gardens in the state to build resorts for promoting tea tourism.

Speaking at the event, Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Sunil Barthwal said tea garden workers should be brought under the ambit of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) for social security.

He said the industry should also contemplate whether benefits given in kind to the workers can be converted into cash payments.

The ministry might consider setting up Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) dispensaries and hospitals inside the tea garden premises, Barthwal added. Deputy Chairman of the Tea Board K Raghavan said the 'Bharat Auction' model for tea in practice in south India will be introduced in the northern region during the lean season.

He also said blockchain and artificial intelligence should be used in the auction system to bring down transaction costs.

