H&M to introduce H&M Home in India this spring

Swedish multinational clothing company H&M on Wednesday announced to introduce H&M Home in India in both online and offline formats.

H&M Home offers fashion-forward decor and accessories for every room and style. Its assortment ranges from high-quality bedlinen and dinnerware to diversified textiles, with contemporary style.

H&M India has announced the launch of H&M Home with a digital store on its e-commerce website hm.com and e-commerce platform Myntra during spring 2022.

Besides, H&M Home will introduce in offline format through a shop-in-shop format at H&M India's existing store in Delhi.

H&M Home General Manager Ida Lindahl said, ''We are thrilled to finally announce our upcoming launch in India, and we cannot wait to let our Indian customers in New Delhi and online experience H&M Home.'' She added that India is an interesting and promising market that holds substantial potential. ''We are excited to be meeting its high demand for the affordable interior design of great quality.'' H&M Home was originally launched online in 2009 and it is now available in most H&M online markets through standalone H&M Home concept stores and via shop-in-shops in H&M stores.

H&M India Country Sales Manager Yanira Ramirez said, ''There is a great deal of interest in interiors and design, and our customers have often asked for interior products in line with H&M's business concept of 'fashion and quality at the best price in a sustainable way'.'' ''We see huge potential in India and look forward to introducing H&M Home to existing and new customers across the country,'' said Ramirez.

H&M currently operates 48 stores in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)