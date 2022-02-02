Left Menu

Apollo Tyres' net profit declines 50 pc to Rs 224 cr in Dec quarter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2022 20:04 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 20:04 IST
Apollo Tyres' net profit declines 50 pc to Rs 224 cr in Dec quarter
  • Country:
  • India

Apollo Tyres on Wednesday said its consolidated net profit declined 49.54 per cent to Rs 224 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2021.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 444 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Its revenue from operations, however, increased 10 per cent to Rs 5,707 crore as against Rs 5,195 crore in the third quarter of FY21, Apollo Tyres said in a statement.

''Despite the headwinds, we have seen healthy growth in the third quarter, contributed by a strong performance in the European operations and exports out of India.

''Considering the cost inflation, which is likely to continue in the near term, we intend to take further pricing actions at the opportune time, along with other cost control measures,'' Apollo Tyres Chairman Onkar Kanwar said.

The company continues to expand its product range and footprint across key markets, to align with the robust demand momentum going forward, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

 China
2
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
3
Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Guinea-Bissau
4
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpellier; NBA roundup: Without Joel Embiid, Sixers stretch win streak to 5 and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpell...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022