US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq jumps 1% at open on Alphabet, AMD results

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-02-2022 20:08 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 20:06 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
The Nasdaq opened higher on Wednesday, extending gains for the fourth straight session after a turbulent start to the year, as Google-parent Alphabet and chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices' stocks surged following strong quarterly results.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 27.0 points, or 0.08%, at the open to 35378.19.

The S&P 500 rose 19.9 points, or 0.44%, at the open to 4566.39​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 148.5 points, or 1.03%, to 14494.472 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

