89% road accident deaths in 2020 involved pedestrians, motorcyclists: Delhi govt report

Pedestrians, motorcyclists and cyclists accounted for 89 per cent of 1,197 deaths that occurred due to road accidents in the national capital in 2020, according to a report released by the Delhi Transport Department on Wednesday.

The report also found that 51 per cent of all fatal crashes in 2020 were instances of hit-and-run. The report titled 'Delhi Road Crash Fatalities Report - 2020' was released by the Road Safety Lead Agency (RSLA) of the Transport Department in collaboration with the Bloomberg Philanthropies Initiative for Global Road Safety (BIGRS). According to the report, motorcyclists, including riders and pillion riders, accounted for 45 per cent and pedestrians for 40 per cent of all the deaths in road crashes. ''In 2020, a total of 89 percent of the 1,197 deaths occurred among vulnerable road users - pedestrians, motorcyclists and cyclists,'' the report said. The risk of death is relatively higher for men aged between 30 to 34 and 50 to 54 years, said the report, adding that among women, road traffic death risk was highest over age 60,'' it stated.

The report also noted that the instances of fatal hit-and-run crashes have increased by four per cent in 2020 as compared to 2019.

The report has identified several high risks corridors and areas. Among high risks corridors, GTK Road- Azadpur roundabout to Singhu, Wazirabad Road and Pusta Road had the highest number of deaths per kilometre. Meanwhile, outer Ring Road and Ring Road reported the highest number of persons killed in 2020, it said.

Azadpur Chowk, Intersection of Outer Ring Road and Wazirabad Road and stretch in front of Forensic Science Laboratory Rohini, Sector 14 - Outer Ring Road were the high-risk areas for all road users, it said.

The identifications of high-risk locations will help in taking remedial steps and reduce deaths and crashes at these spots, said government officials. ''Through the detailed analyses of the crashes, we are identifying high risk locations and areas to implement strategic interventions and thus help save thousands of lives,'' said Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot. ''Studies and road redesign efforts taken in the past have proven that crashes are preventable and such evidence based reports, will help us take conducive steps to reduce crashes on the streets of Delhi," he added. The report was prepared in collaboration with Vital Strategies, a partner under BIGRS. In August 2020, Gahlot gad signed a participatory agreement to enter Delhi as one of the up to 30 participating cities under BIGRS across the globe.

Ashish Kundra, Principal Secretary cum Transport Commissioner, said, ''It is evident with this data, that pedestrians and motorcyclists are more at risk. We have started identifying the key high-risk locations and are committed to take remedial steps and reduce deaths and crashes at these spots." PTI VA VIT TDS TDS

