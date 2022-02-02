Left Menu

Belarus to ban transit of oil products and fertilisers from Lithuania

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 02-02-2022 20:19 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 20:19 IST
Belarus will ban oil and chemical products and fertilisers from Lithuania from crossing its territory in response to Lithuania's decision to stop the transit of potash fertiliser from Belarus, the Belarusian foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

The ban comes into effect on Feb. 7, the ministry said, adding that the products in question amounted to 1.6 million tonnes a year, and were worth more than $1 billion.

