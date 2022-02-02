Belarus to ban transit of oil products and fertilisers from Lithuania

Belarus will ban oil and chemical products and fertilisers from Lithuania from crossing its territory in response to Lithuania's decision to stop the transit of potash fertiliser from Belarus, the Belarusian foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

The ban comes into effect on Feb. 7, the ministry said, adding that the products in question amounted to 1.6 million tonnes a year, and were worth more than $1 billion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)