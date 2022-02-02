CSC partners BSNL to sell mobile connections, recharges, bill payments

Government-promoted CSC E-Governance India Ltd (CSC SPV) has signed a pact with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) to provide services for the sale of BSNL SIM cards, mobile recharge and payment of bills to citizens at the last mile.

CSC will facilitate the sale of BSNL mobile products and services, like SIM card and C-Top up, bill payment, consumer fixed access (CFA) products and services through its network of over four lakh village-level entrepreneurs across the country, CSC SPV said in a statement.

CSC SPV Managing Director Dinesh Tyagi said, ''Our partnership with BSNL is in sync with the government's emphasis on boosting mobile and broadband connectivity in rural India for fostering economic development. The partnership will help us reach out to citizens in rural and remote areas to deliver BSNL mobile and CFA products and services.'' With the government announcing capital infusion of Rs 44,720 crore into BSNL in the Union Budget, consumers, especially in rural areas, will benefit from 4G services and technology upgradation, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)