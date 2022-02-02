Left Menu

CSC partners BSNL to sell mobile connections, recharges, bill payments

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2022 20:25 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 20:25 IST
CSC partners BSNL to sell mobile connections, recharges, bill payments
  • Country:
  • India

Government-promoted CSC E-Governance India Ltd (CSC SPV) has signed a pact with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) to provide services for the sale of BSNL SIM cards, mobile recharge and payment of bills to citizens at the last mile.

CSC will facilitate the sale of BSNL mobile products and services, like SIM card and C-Top up, bill payment, consumer fixed access (CFA) products and services through its network of over four lakh village-level entrepreneurs across the country, CSC SPV said in a statement.

CSC SPV Managing Director Dinesh Tyagi said, ''Our partnership with BSNL is in sync with the government's emphasis on boosting mobile and broadband connectivity in rural India for fostering economic development. The partnership will help us reach out to citizens in rural and remote areas to deliver BSNL mobile and CFA products and services.'' With the government announcing capital infusion of Rs 44,720 crore into BSNL in the Union Budget, consumers, especially in rural areas, will benefit from 4G services and technology upgradation, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

 China
2
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
3
Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Guinea-Bissau
4
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpellier; NBA roundup: Without Joel Embiid, Sixers stretch win streak to 5 and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpell...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022