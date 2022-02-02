Mission Shakti divided into two sub-schemes, Nari Adalats added as women collectives: WCD

Mission Shakti has been divided into two sub-schemes, 'Sambal' and 'Samarthya', and a new component of 'Nari Adalat' has been added to promote and facilitate alternative dispute resolution and gender justice in society and within families, the government said on Wednesday.

While the 'Sambal' sub-scheme is for safety and security of women, 'Samarthya' is for empowerment of women, the Women and Child Development Ministry said in a statement.

The 'Sambal' sub-scheme consists of the existing scheme of One-Stop Centres (OSC), Women Helplines (181-WHL) and Beti-Bachao-Beti-Padhao (BBBP). The new component of 'Nari Adalats' has been added as women's collectives to promote and facilitate alternative dispute resolution and gender justice in society and within families, the ministry said.

The 'Samarthya' sub scheme is for empowerment of women, consisting of existing schemes of Ujjwala, SwadharGreh and Working Women Hostel.

In addition, the National Creche Scheme for children of working mothers and the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY), which have been under the umbrella ICDS scheme till now, are also subsumed in 'Samarthya'.

The ministry said that during the 15th Finance Commission period of 2021-22 to 2025-26, Mission Shakti has a total financial implication of Rs 20,989 crore, with a central share of Rs 15,761 crore and a state share of Rs 5,228 crore.

The sub-scheme of 'Sambal' will be implemented as a centrally sponsored scheme with 100 per cent central funding from the Nirbhaya Fund/MWCD budget with a provision for direct release of funds to the district collector or the directorate/commissionerate in state or union territory concerned.

The sub-scheme 'Samarthya' will be implemented as a centrally sponsored scheme with a funding ratio of 60:40 between the Centre and the state governments or UTs with legislature, except in the northeast and special category states and UTs with legislature where the fund ratio will be 90:10.

For UTs without a legislature, 100 per cent funding will be provided by the central government. The total central share funds outlay under Mission Shakti has been increased by approximately 24 per cent from Rs 12,742 to Rs 15,761 crore.

