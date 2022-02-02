'Comprehensive dispute resolution mechanism will need specialised commercial courts within GIFT City'

Setting up an international arbitration centre at GIFT City is welcome but a comprehensive dispute resolution mechanism will be said to be in place only when there are specialised commercial courts within GIFT City with judges equipped with commercial knowledge, according to a law firm.

On Tuesday, the government announced various proposals related to the GIFT City, including setting up of an international arbitration centre and world-class universities.

GIFT-IFSC is the country's first international financial services centre.

Rajendra S Rele, Senior Director – Financial Institutions Group at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, on Wednesday said a comprehensive dispute resolution mechanism will be said to be in place only when there are specialised commercial courts within GIFT City with judges equipped with commercial knowledge.

''In order for GIFT IFSC to be considered a viable and robust seat of arbitration, it is imperative that there is in place an arbitration law providing a good framework for the process and limiting court intervention (which is in place through the Arbitration & Conciliation Act, 1996 (as amended), and critically, an independent, competent and efficient court system, which is prepared to support the arbitral process and efficiently enforce awards,'' Rele said.

Vivek Kathpalia, Managing Director & CEO - Singapore at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, said the proposal to allow world class foreign universities and institutions to be set up in GIFT City will aid in providing the much needed specialists required to fuel the growth of IFSC and beyond.

Rele noted that allowing foreign education institutions to operate in GIFT City independently of any local laws and regulations is an excellent idea.

The world class infrastructure that these bodies will setup will significantly provide a fillip to the local economy, he added.

To further promote IFSC, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech also proposed tax exemptions for income of non-resident from offshore derivative instruments and income received from portfolio management services in IFSC.

According to Rele, the government has recognised that as a standard market practice, various works contracts compulsorily require individual companies to form a consortium, which is treated as an Associations of Person (AOPs).

''Such AOPs are subject to graded surcharge ranging up to 37 per cent, which is significantly higher than that levied on individual companies. Thus, in order to provide a level playing field, the Budget has sought to cap the surcharge levied on such AOPs (which are only comprised of companies) to 15 per cent,'' he said.

