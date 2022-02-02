Left Menu

China's JD.com CEO joins billionaire charity rush with $2.3 bln share pledge

JD.com founder and CEO Richard Liu will donate company shares worth about $2.34 billion to charity, the Chinese e-commerce giant said on Wednesday, adding to a list of similar philanthropic pledges from the country's top tech billionaires. The move comes as China tightens scrutiny on its tech sector, including JD.com and rival Alibaba Group Holding , as part of President Xi Jinping's "common prosperity https://www.reuters.com/world/china/what-is-chinas-common-prosperity-drive-why-does-it-matter-2021-09-02 " drive to ease inequality in the world's second-largest economy.

Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2022 20:34 IST
The move comes as China tightens scrutiny on its tech sector, including JD.com and rival Alibaba Group Holding , as part of President Xi Jinping's "common prosperity https://www.reuters.com/world/china/what-is-chinas-common-prosperity-drive-why-does-it-matter-2021-09-02 " drive to ease inequality in the world's second-largest economy. Liu will give away about 62.4 million Class B ordinary JD shares, the company disclosed in a filing https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1549802/000119312522025112/d302215d6k.htm, without specifying the third-party foundation receiving the donation.

American depository shares in JD, each representing two ordinary shares of the company, closed at $75.08 on Tuesday and were last trading down nearly 1.9% on Wednesday. Other big Chinese tech leaders who have ramped up charitable donations amid the government crackdown include ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming, who pledged https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/bytedance-founder-donates-77-million-amid-china-billionaires-charity-rush-2021-06-22 500 million yuan ($78.61 million) to the Chinese city of Longyan for education.

According to a filing in June last year, food delivery giant Meituan's founder and chief executive, Wang Xing, said he would donate shares worth about $2.27 billion to his personal charity. In April 2021, tech giant Tencent said it would invest 50 billion yuan in environmental and social initiatives amid regulatory scrutiny from antitrust regulators. ($1 = 6.3605 Chinese yuan)

