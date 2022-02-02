Ecobank Cape Verde partner as official sponsor of Cabo Verde pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

Ecobank Cape Verde, part of the Pan-African Banking Group, Ecobank Group, is partnering with the Government of Cape Verde as the official sponsor the Cabo Verde Pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai. The Expo that is running for six months, ends on 31 March 2022.

With the sponsorship, Ecobank Cape Verde aims to promote investment and partnership opportunities in Cape Verde, enhance its profile and visibility within the larger United Arab Emirates and globally, and expand its support for Cape Verdean businesses. As part of the Pan African Banking group that has a strong presence in 33 African countries, Ecobank Cape Verde will use the opportunity to promote its network advantage to investors and other entities interested in doing business with Africa.

Aminata Nana Sakho, Managing Director, Ecobank Cape Verde, said: "With the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement creating a new era of opportunity and growth for Africa, we're determined to fly the flag for Cabo Verde and maximise our country's - and Ecobank's - visibility at the Dubai Expo. Our presence in Dubai through our international office, our pan-African knowledge and our expertise in innovative structuring solutions, make us the ideal partner at this world-renowned event."

Through its presence at the Expo, Ecobank Cape Verde aims to help attract foreign direct investment and investors in key sectors such as tourism, ICT, finance and infrastructure. The Expo also provides a unique platform for the bank to promote its innovative products and services, its structuring solutions, and its local and pan-African know-how to an influential global audience.

One of the key events organized by the Government of Cape Verde at the Dubai Expo is the Cabo Verde Investment Forum on 3rd and 4th February. The forum aims at mobilizing resources and finance from the private and public sectors to fund catalytic projects delivering sustainable economic growth, job creation, entrepreneurship and youth development in Cape Verde. The flagship projects of the Cabo Verde Strategic Plan for Sustainable Development will also be highlighted.

There are over 200 participants at the Dubai Expo, including nations, multilateral organizations, businesses, and educational institutions. The theme of the Expo is 'Connecting Minds and Creating the Future.'

