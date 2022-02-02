Left Menu

Ecobank Cape Verde partner as official sponsor of Cabo Verde pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

One of the key events organized by the Government of Cape Verde at the Dubai Expo is the Cabo Verde Investment Forum on 3rd and 4th February.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Praia | Updated: 02-02-2022 21:01 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 21:01 IST
Ecobank Cape Verde partner as official sponsor of Cabo Verde pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai
The forum aims at mobilizing resources and finance from the private and public sectors to fund catalytic projects delivering sustainable economic growth, job creation, entrepreneurship and youth development in Cape Verde. Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Cape Verde

Ecobank Cape Verde, part of the Pan-African Banking Group, Ecobank Group, is partnering with the Government of Cape Verde as the official sponsor the Cabo Verde Pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai. The Expo that is running for six months, ends on 31 March 2022.

With the sponsorship, Ecobank Cape Verde aims to promote investment and partnership opportunities in Cape Verde, enhance its profile and visibility within the larger United Arab Emirates and globally, and expand its support for Cape Verdean businesses. As part of the Pan African Banking group that has a strong presence in 33 African countries, Ecobank Cape Verde will use the opportunity to promote its network advantage to investors and other entities interested in doing business with Africa.

Aminata Nana Sakho, Managing Director, Ecobank Cape Verde, said: "With the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement creating a new era of opportunity and growth for Africa, we're determined to fly the flag for Cabo Verde and maximise our country's - and Ecobank's - visibility at the Dubai Expo. Our presence in Dubai through our international office, our pan-African knowledge and our expertise in innovative structuring solutions, make us the ideal partner at this world-renowned event."

Through its presence at the Expo, Ecobank Cape Verde aims to help attract foreign direct investment and investors in key sectors such as tourism, ICT, finance and infrastructure. The Expo also provides a unique platform for the bank to promote its innovative products and services, its structuring solutions, and its local and pan-African know-how to an influential global audience.

One of the key events organized by the Government of Cape Verde at the Dubai Expo is the Cabo Verde Investment Forum on 3rd and 4th February. The forum aims at mobilizing resources and finance from the private and public sectors to fund catalytic projects delivering sustainable economic growth, job creation, entrepreneurship and youth development in Cape Verde. The flagship projects of the Cabo Verde Strategic Plan for Sustainable Development will also be highlighted.

There are over 200 participants at the Dubai Expo, including nations, multilateral organizations, businesses, and educational institutions. The theme of the Expo is 'Connecting Minds and Creating the Future.'

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

1
Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

 China
2
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
3
Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Guinea-Bissau
4
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpellier; NBA roundup: Without Joel Embiid, Sixers stretch win streak to 5 and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpell...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022