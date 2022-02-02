Left Menu

Muslim prayer centre at Rly Stn restored as porters' retiring room after protest

The retiring room for porters which was converted by some into a Muslim prayer centre at the Bengaluru city Railway Station has been restored to its previous state, Railway authorities said.The issue had snowballed into a controversy after a viral video in social media claimed there was a mosque inside the Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Bengaluru City Railway Station.The porters unilaterally decided to restore the porter retiring room into its previous form as they did not want to give any communal twist to the entire episode, a senior Railway official of the South Western Railway said.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-02-2022 21:18 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 21:16 IST
Muslim prayer centre at Rly Stn restored as porters' retiring room after protest
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The retiring room for porters which was converted by some into a Muslim prayer centre at the Bengaluru city Railway Station has been restored to its previous state, Railway authorities said.

The issue had snowballed into a controversy after a viral video in social media claimed there was a 'mosque' inside the Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Bengaluru City Railway Station.

''The porters unilaterally decided to restore the porter retiring room into its previous form as they did not want to give any communal twist to the entire episode,'' a senior Railway official of the South Western Railway said. The video purportedly showed the prayer hall painted in green and Muslims offering prayer there. A Hindu right wing organisation staged a demonstration at the Railway Station on Monday demanding restoration of the porter retiring room into its previous form. They also questioned how the room was allowed to be converted into a 'Mosque' and warned the officials that they will raise the matter with the Railway ministry authorities.

Following the demonstration, the entire room was brought back to its previous form and the porters started taking rest there as done earlier.

The SWR official said the porters themselves agreed not to disrupt peace and cordiality amongst themselves. ''The prayer hall was an internal arrangement of the porters and no one had any issue. Now again for the sake of peace and harmony they unilaterally restored the retiring room. We didn't have any role in its restoration," the official claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

 China
2
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
3
Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Guinea-Bissau
4
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpellier; NBA roundup: Without Joel Embiid, Sixers stretch win streak to 5 and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpell...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022