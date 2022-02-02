GE T&D India reports Rs 10 lakh loss in Oct-Dec

GE T&D India on Wednesday reported a loss of Rs 10 lakh for the October-December quarter against a net profit of Rs 55.92 crore in the quarter ended on December 31, 2020.

Total income of the company stood at Rs 915.45 crore in the quarter, lower than Rs 1,057 crore in the year-ago period.

The company is engaged in the business relating to products, projects and systems for electricity transmission and related activities.

