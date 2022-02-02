Left Menu

Customs seize 23 kg gold at Karipur airport

PTI | Kozhikode | Updated: 02-02-2022 21:40 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 21:34 IST
The Customs Preventive department on Wednesday seized 23 kg of smuggled gold at Karipur international airport near here under an operation named 'Operation Desert Storm', official sources said.

They said sleuths from the department seized the gold from 20 passengers who arrived here from various Gulf countries today.

As part of the operation, searches were carried out on the passengers and the contraband recovered. PTI TGB BN BN

