Britain intercepted and escorted four Russian bombers - Royal Air Force

Britain intercepted and escorted four Russian bomber aircraft approaching its area of interest earlier on Wednesday, a Royal Air Force spokesman said.

"Quick Reaction Alert Typhoon fighters based at RAF Lossiemouth supported by a Voyager from RAF Brize Norton were scrambled today against unidentified aircraft approaching the UK area of interest. Subsequently we intercepted and escorted four Russian Bear aircraft,” the spokesman said in an emailed statement.

The aircraft did not enter Britain's sovereign air space.

