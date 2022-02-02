Left Menu

PTI | Updated: 02-02-2022 22:23 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 22:22 IST
Metro Rly East West corridor allocated Rs 1100 cr in budget
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The East West corridor project of Metro Railway in the city has been allocated Rs 1,100 crore in the 2022-23 union budget, a hike of around 22.22 per cent from the current fiscal, an official said here on Wednesday.

Total budget outlay for railway projects in West Bengal for 2022-23 is Rs 10,262 crore, he said.

''The budget outlay for East West corridor to KMRC (Kolkata Metro Railway Corporation) for 2022-23 is Rs 1,100 crore, up from Rs 900 crore in 2021-22,'' the Kolkata Metro Railway official said.

The 16.55 km long East West metro corridor connecting Howrah Maidan and Sector V in Salt Lake is partially operational between Sector V station and Phoolbagan.

The official said that the ongoing 53 projects of Indian Railways in West Bengal, including new line, gauge conversion and doubling cover 4,463 kms and will entail a cost of Rs 55,174 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

