Left Menu

MapmyIndia to acquire 9.9 pc stake in Pupilmesh

MapmyIndia expects the acquisition to support its business opportunity in the area of navigation, it said in a regulatory filing. According to the filing, the company requires no government approval for the acquisition and expects the transaction to be completed in a month.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2022 23:30 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 23:30 IST
MapmyIndia to acquire 9.9 pc stake in Pupilmesh
  • Country:
  • India

Digital maps company CE Infosystem, which operates under the MapmyIndia brand, on Wednesday said it will acquire 9.9 per cent stake in geospatial company Pupilmesh Private Limited for about Rs 49 lakh. MapmyIndia expects the acquisition to support its business opportunity in the area of navigation, it said in a regulatory filing. According to the filing, the company requires no government approval for the acquisition and expects the transaction to be completed in a month. The board of the company had approved the acquisition on January 27.

Pupilmesh's turnover in the financial year 2021 increased to Rs 2.37 lakh from Rs 37,454 in FY 2020, according to the filing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
2
Small satellites take to the skies

Small satellites take to the skies

 Singapore
3
Science News Roundup: Hitchhiking in Earth's orbit, the asteroid may be with us for 4,000 years; Penguins offer varied clues to Antarctic climate change and more

Science News Roundup: Hitchhiking in Earth's orbit, the asteroid may be with...

 Global
4
Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries
Blog

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsi...

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022